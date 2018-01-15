Marmomac 2018: Wellness & Hospitality will be the topic of the Italian Stone Theatre in Hall 1

Designer Raffaello Galiotto and architect Vincenzo Pavan show furnishings, accessories and architectural ideas bringing water and stone together

Water will be the element animating The Italian Stone Theatre, during Marmomac 2018 (September 26 – 29 September) in Verona. The exhibition in Hall 1 is again curated by designer Raffaello Galiotto and architect Vincenzo Pavan.

This time, the theme is Wellness & Hospitality, whereby natural stone materials are involved in the creation of furnishings, products, accessories and architectural elements for hospitality and well-being scenarios. The set-up highlights the contrast between water’s fluid nature and the solidity of natural stone.

The Italian Stone Theatre will host five exhibitions (two for product design, one with an architectural focus, one with an artistic identity and the Ristorante d’Autore).

These are:

* „Liquid, solid, stone“ seeks to promote prototypes for furniture and accessories for bathrooms, saunas, thermal baths and spas using natural stone.

* „Architecture for water“ shows ideas for façade-cladding and reflective architectural elements in the large liquid spaces of Hall 1.

* „Brand+Stone“ involves high-end brands in the world of furniture for design and/or interior design.

* „Art-Ways“: the spaces dedicated to water in the hall will also be enhanced by art itineraries involving works by international artists.

* „Ristorante d’Autore“ is a project implemented by ADI Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige Delegation (Industrial Designers’ Chapter) enabling experiences of Italian cuisine plus water in its different aspects like shape, color, sound and flowing streams.

The Italian Stone Theatre is dedicated to Italian exhibitors. Involved are also stone processing companies and companies producing machinery and technology which realize the ideas. Architects and designers involved are Paolo Ulian, Ludovica Roberto Palomba, Craig Copeland, Setsu & Shinobu Ito, Massimo Iosa Ghini, Marco Piva, Kengo Kuma, Patricia Urquiola and Benedetta Tagliabue, next to the curators.

Governmental support to promote the Made in Italy

The 2018 edition of Marmomac is once again developed with the contribution of the Ministry for Economic Development and in collaboration with ICE Trade Agency in the context of the Special Made in Italy Promotion Plan. Here, financing is given to activities to invite operators from abroad (350 last years from 58 countries) or for the 4th edition of the International Stone Summit, a world conference with international stone associations. Confindustria Marmomacchine is also a supporter.

Marmomac 2018, September 26 – 29 September, Verona

(12.04.2018, USA: 04.12.2018)