„Marmo Quotidiano“ Competition by Italian Pibamarmi Company

Designers were called upon to present ideas for everyday products in marble

Italian Pibamarmi Company is renowned for big design and spectacular objects – eye-catchers at every Trade Fair. But now the Chiampo-Valley-based company on the southernmost edge of the Alps also shows „small is beautiful“.

Company president Damiano Steccanella called a competition to life in April 2017 titles „Marmo Quotidiano“ (Daily Marble). The competition was all about household, everyday items in marble and especially about appropriate use of stone in view of the material’s natural limitations.

These are not mere experiments. The intention is to broaden the company’s product portfolio and add another product segment.

Two groups were created to participate: Six designer „Guests“ were invited. The competition was also open to „Outsiders“, i.e. young participants under the age of 30 years. 13 submissions were received by individuals and groups. The competition was open to participants internationally.

The award-winners can look forward to having their ideas produced by Pibamarmi and incorporated in the program.

Prizes went to:

„Guests“, 1st Prize: Daniele Della Porta;

„Guests“, 2nd Prize: Filippo Protasoni;

„Guests“, Honorable mention: Francesco Dell’Aglio;

„Outsiders“, 1st Prize: Gianluca Micheli, Vittoria Modugno, Ilaria Todeschini;

„Outsiders“, Honorable Mention: Agnese Dal Pont, Elena Calabrò, Loris De Grandia, Michael Carion.

Members of the jury were:

Evelina Bazzo (Umbrella), Paola Carimati (Elle Decor Italia), Vittorio Longheu (Architect and Designer), Damiano Steccanella (President of Pibamarmi), and Davide Turrini (Art director at Pibamarmi and scientific director of the competition).

Pibamarmi’s Art Director Davide Turrini who was also the scientific director of the competition, summed it up: „In most of the submissions the apparent limitations linked to the nature of stone material itself become stimulating inputs to preserve the product functionality and to give a refined originality to the most elementary formal solutions.“

We show photos of the award-winning works and two other noteworthy entries.

Pibamarmi

Photos: Pibamarmi

(18.04.2018, USA: 04.18.2018)