About 30 artists came together to create complex artistic sculptures from small rocks and pebbles gathered on the beach

It’s a bit kind of magic, but in reality it is fooling the forces of gravity. The 2nd European Stone Stacking Championship was held in Dunbar, Scotland, on April 22, 2018. 30 competitors gathered on the town’s Eye Cave Beach to create complex artistic sculptures from small rocks and pebbles gathered on the site.

One of the categories was „Most Stones Balanced“ (kids and adults) where the winner put together 29 stones, slightly less than last year’s winning 32 stones. Other categories were „Most artistic“ (adults), „Balance against the clock“ (adults) and „Overall winners“.

The World Stone Balance Championship will take place in Llano, Texas, in 2019. Its name is „Llano Earth Art Fest“. The Overall Winner of the European Championship receives financial support for the flight to the event in Texas.

Stone stackers see their art as temporary enrichment of nature. Critics accuse the enthusiasts of causing damage to the environment by digging up rocks from the ground and creeks thus disturbing habitat for wildlife. Disputes have also come up when stone stackers chose neolithic monuments for their activities.

Photo: Paul Gregory Newman

(26.04.2018, USA: 04.26.2018)