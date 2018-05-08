Benches, tables and a stool capture the ocean’s waves in marble

Artist Mathieu Lehanneur is exhibiting his latest works at the Paris Carpenters Workshop Gallery until June 22nd, 2018

Marble tabletops have always been popular. But now French artist Mathieu Lehanneur has designed a whole new concept in table tops: the surface bears three dimensional waves and looks just like choppy seas. His collection „Ocean Memories“ takes hi solder serious „Liquid Marbles“ one step further and can be viewed until June 22nd, 2018 in the Paris location of Carpenters Workshop Gallery.

Lehanneur has busied himself with this type of sculpting for some time now – fascinating seemingly time-frozen poses of water and wind perpetuated in stone.

But this time the artist goes one step farther turning the art into useful objects: a bench, a table, a stool (which he, himself, describes as a side-table). It is a balancing act between art and furniture. Obviously, a work of art, but the bench is also suited to rest, albeit on the section without waves.

Precisely because Lehanneur is not focusing on product design but rather producing art, he has chosen marble is the ideal material for such furniture. Admittedly, the pieces are too massive, too cold, and, perhaps too hard to serve as household tables, benches or stools. But with such an aesthetic surface they are no ordinary pieces of furniture – rather a subtle and unique decoration for e.g.: a museum café.

The surfer and his board are missing on the waves – perhaps out for a coffee.

Carpenters Workshop Gallery

Mathieu Lehanneur

Photos: Carpenters Workshop Gallery

(08.05.2018, USA: 05.08.2018)