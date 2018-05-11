„Stone Infinite“at Xiamen’s Trade Fair: Natural stone design finally coming of age

The show with product ideas from around the world, aims to help the entire branch and finally part with frivolity

It was a first for Xiamen Stone Fair March 6th to 9th 2018, and its title, „Stone Infinite“, subtitled „Product Design Show“, said it all: ways to use natural stone for household products.

The show’s guiding principle was to present marketable objects. In the recent past, natural stone product design more often than not brought forth nice-to-have frivolities. „Stone Infinite“ is calling in a new age: kinder-garden is over and it’s time to move on and join the grown-ups and produce marketable objects.

Of course, the credo had consequences for the down-to-earth design-objects.

But if the fundamental 3-F principle, i.e.: form follows function, is to hold true, there can be no room for overdone, fancy design. We recall: the 3-F principle dictates that the function of an object must remain its paramount aim. Thus, appearance must submit to the constraints of function.

The aim of the show was to play the principle through, although there was room for objects which went outside the boundaries.

Another distinguishing factor was that the product ideas originated from around the globe. It was the aim of Xiamen Stone Fair to underscore its goal of being THE platform for exchange of ideas world-wide.

The presentation was organized in a cooperative venture between Xiamen Jinhongxin Exhibition Co. Ltd, the Fair’s Organizing body, and, Stone-Ideas.com. Companies and designers who produced the objects contributed as well.

A documentation ready to download will appear soon.

We show the pieces presented.

Photos: Fair Organizers / Peter Becker

(11.05.2018, USA: 05.11.2018)