Interview with Beate Fischer, Nuremberg Trade Fair: „Stone+tec is the market and meeting place for Europe’s stone branch“

From June 13th -16th 2018, Nuremberg will be hosting Stone+tec, a biannual fair – as a rule – which was deferred by one year last time around. We interviewed event director Beate Fischer from NürnbergMesse, to gain some insight on this important industrial show for foreign visitors from the continent and oversees.



Stone-Ideas: What is the profile for Stone+tec 2018?

Beate Fischer: Stone+tec is a marketplace and meeting point for Europe’s stone branch. In this, its 20th issue, it unites innovation, knowledge and inspiration all around stone as a building material. Spread over four halls, exhibitors from around the world will present stone, technology and equipment all around natural stone. One of the main themes this year will be sustainability, impulses for cemeteries and trends in machine technology.



Stone-Ideas: You are expecting mainly local craftsmen to attend the fair. But how do their interests fit in with those of Fair’s foreign guests?

Beate Fischer: Craftsmen and women around the world – more precisely, representatives of small and medium-sized business – face the same challenges. One example is the change in graveyard culture. German companies will show their new concepts for cemeteries at this year’s Stone+tec. Examples of Central European craftsmanship will be shown at the fair as well as how supply chain companies deal with current problems. Germany’s stonemasons are facing a metamorphosis of their craft and are concentrating on themes such as bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, landscape gardening and sustainability. All these exciting developments can be experienced firsthand at Stone+tec.



Stone-Ideas: Special shows are planned for special themes. What themes will be at the center of focus apart from cemeteries, which we talked about earlier?

Beate Fischer: One special section bears the title „Technology and chemistry: countertops“. This is a promising field especially for small enterprises which specialize in custom fitting countertops. We show the latest machine technology as well as sealants and protective coatings for stone. Stone+tec is all about contemporary state of the art interior design, e.g.: bathrooms.



Stone-Ideas: another special section bears the title „Our Natural Stone“ and concentrates on local stone types. Why should this be of interest to foreign visitors?

Beate Fischer: in most countries stone producers measure their stone against foreign types. We show how things are done in Germany and Europe. In these presentations there is also a display on implementation for every type of stone. Of course, how the stone branch can position itself against the big competitor, i.e. ceramics, and engineered stone, and quartzites, remains an important topic. Visitors can also experience how the stone branch can use themes such as sustainability and ecological footprints, both of which are imminent consumer trends internationally, to boost turnover.



Stone-Ideas: Stone+tec has also positioned itself as a „meeting point“. How can foreign visitors extend their network?

Beate Fischer: Stone+tech is the ideal venue for international visitors seeking new contacts to the stone branch in Germany or central Europe. Exhibitors and especially sector organizations are in an ideal position to help. One ideal occasion to meet and greet stonemasons is the big stonemasons’-meeting to be held on Friday evening (June 15th)! I also urge all visitors to the fair to take a bit of extra time to visit the historic center of Nuremberg. The Kaiserburg, Nuremberg’s Imperial Castle or the Sebaldus Cathedral are true stonemasonry highlights as is the reconstructed Pellerhof – Stone+tec offers a guided tour.



