The Natural Stone Institute’s testing lab is expanding its facilities with new staff

With the merger of the Marble Institute of America (MIA) and the Building Stone Institute (BSI) on January 01, 2018 it was announced that the expansion of the new Natural Stone Institute’s testing lab would be one of the central actions. The lab helps companies to get the needed certification e.g. for a new stone, when existing technical data are over 3 years old, or when specific material description has to be submitted in a project.

The service is available for every company but there is special pricing for Institute’s members.

Now, Dacia Woodworth has joined the Institute’s staff as Architect & Design Community Liaison and Special Projects Manager. Initially, she will focus on expanding industry awareness of the association’s natural stone testing lab capabilities, according to a press release.

Her primary role will be expanding outreach to architects and designers to promote the use of natural stone. Here, the lab will play a central role.

Natural Stone imported and used in the US has to be tested. Dacia is a past board member who has served as an active volunteer with many programs of the Natural Stone Institute’s predecessors, including Women in Stone and the CEU program. She has worked in the natural stone industry since 2001 in a variety of roles including project management, sales and marketing, education, and technical assistance.

Natural Stone Institute CEO Jim Hieb commented: „Dacia’s industry experience will be a tremendous addition to our team as we expand our outreach to architects and designers. Her firsthand knowledge of the natural stone industry makes her uniquely prepared to educate industry members about the testing lab and other association programs.”

Dacia remarked: „I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic team and to be doing a job for which I am truly passionate.”

(02.06.2018, USA: 06.02.2018)