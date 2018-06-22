New series of natural stone furniture launched by Cuellar Stone just in time for its 60th anniversary

The Spanish company, founded in 1958, will be pursuing an active role in interior décor

Cuellar Stone Company will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2018. Its headquarters are situated in the Iberian region of Almeria, renowned for its natural stone. Just in time for the company’s 60th anniversary, Cuellar Stone is expanding its three centers of focus by one more: to its existing three, namely: special projects, special customer service, and product craftsmanship, a fourth, namely natural stone furnishing will be added.

The reason for this expansion is explained on the web page: „Our company has a young spirit and is dedicated to continuous innovation and expansion.“ The company’s stonemasonry skills and its machinery pool will be used for new fields of action.

Designer César Giraldo’s side table is one such innovation. Here, two types of natural stone are wed, i.e. Calacatta Gold Marble and Wengué Sandstone.

Cuellar Stone’s new chair „Max“ is another addition to the spectrum. The furniture is crafted from a single block of Cenia Azul Limestone. „Looking for new different and edgy designs, we reinvent the chair“, is said on the webpage, further pieces of furniture will follow.

„In production as well as in structure, the furniture evokes elegance and simplicity of pure shapes,” the company writes.

Next from the headquarters in Cantoria, Cuellar Stone entertains subsidiaries in the USA and in the UAE.

Photos: Cuellar Stone

