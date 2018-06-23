Stone as messenger from ancient construction sites and buildings

International conference in Amay, Belgium with lectures, poster presentations, and a surprise-event

An international conference with the title „La pierre comme porteur de messages du chantier de construction et de la vie du bâtiment“ (Stone as messanger from ancient construction sites and buildings) will be held in the Centre des métiers du patrimoine „La Paix-Dieu“ in Amay, Belgium on July 08 – 14, 2018.

Topics of the lectures will be: stonemasons’ signs, quarry work in ancient Egypt, nautical graffiti at the Capdepera palace (Mallorca), early modern gravestones in Friedland, among many others.

Two field trips will visit the provinces of Hainaut and Brabant:

* in Hainaut the cities of Soignies („Pôle de la Pierre“ de l’ancienne Grande Carrière Wincqz; active quarry Clypot) and in Mons (Collégiale Sainte-Waudru, walk through the city);

* in Brabant the cities of Leuven (Collégiale Saint-Pierre; Saint-Quentin church, university halls, historic city)

and Tienen (Collégiale Saint-Germain, Église Notre-Dame au Lac, historic city). Another visit will go the Modave and its palace.

Poster presentations have as topics drystone walling, stonemasons’ training from the 12th to the 16th century, and stone sign at the walls of the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris.

A surprise-event will confront the participants with „The voices of the stones … in the cloister“.

Organizers are the Centre international de recherches glyptographiques in cooperation with the Walloon Heritage Foundation and the Walloon Stone Association (Pierres et Marbres Wallonie.

Program

Inscription

(23.06.2018, USA: 06.23.2018)