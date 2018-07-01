Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- DomRömer in Frankfurt/Main
- Design prize awarded by the Austrian Stonemasons for innovative Interior- and Exterior Design Ideas in Natural Stone
Design with natural stone»
- Studio C 37: „Magma 04“
- Design classic „Shell Chair” from 1963 re-created in thin Palissandro marble
Markets: Selling Stone»
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- Milan’s Salone del Mobile 2018 registered an increase in attendance by 26% relative to last year
- Poznan Stone Fair (November 14 – 17, 2018): „Arena” as a new forum for design, mosaic art, and architecture
Stone Stories»
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
Briefly noted»
Swiss triennal of sculpture in Bad Ragaz and Vaduz until November 04, 2018
Bad RagARTz open-air show will exhibit 77 artists from 17 countries with more than 400 works
Until November 04, 2018 the 7th Swiss triennal of sculpture takes part in Bad Ragaz (Switzerland) and Vaduz (Principality of Liechtenstein). 77 artists from 17 countries show more than 400 pieces of art under free sky. Not only on both sides of the Rhine valley inspiring pieces of art are exhibited, but also in the old bath of Pfäfers at the festival of small sculptures.
„It is our aim to meet the spirit of the times with the 7th triennal and to think it out artistically and philosophically where others stop“, says Esther Hohmeister who initiated the art event together with her husband Rolf.
A press release gives more details: „The effect from art in the social space and from nature is mutual, the defection on the ten-kilometer-long Sculpture way from the village core in the recreational zone is formed playfully. More compressed and in the effect 40 pieces of art will be contrastingly in the Vaduz city center.“
This year’s motto is „Haste with while – staying“. By this, the Hohmeister couple intends to take art from inside museums to the audience outside thus creating thoughts and talks.
The event comprises full moon excursions or jogging rounds as well as VillageArt or LiteraTours. Guided tours are offered for kids and adults.
For the first time, the new Swiss sculpture prize will be awarded during the Bad RagARTz.
Photos: Bad RagARTz
(01.07.2018, USA: 07.30.2018)