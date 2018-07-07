Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
Design with natural stone»
- Studio C 37: „Magma 04“
- Design classic „Shell Chair” from 1963 re-created in thin Palissandro marble
Markets: Selling Stone»
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
Stone Stories»
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
Briefly noted»
Modulnova’s „Twenty“ kitchen on display in London: outside sculptural elements in marble, inside high functionality
Presented at DesignSpace London’s Wigmore Street showroom
Modulnova is an Italian producer of luxury kitchens, bathrooms, and living rooms. The company has its new „Twenty“ product on display at DesignSpace London’s Wigmore Street showroom. From there we got the following press release:
„,Twenty’ is the pinnacle of architectural design for kitchens; monolithic forms which reveal little of their essence and everything of their materials. Inside these sculptural elements are highly functional interiors, with accessories specifically designed to organize workspaces and storage. Maintaining the purity of line, tall cupboards conceal appliances and storage spaces which, as with all Modulnova designs, are organized and accessorized to order.
„Shown here: The newest display in DesignSpace London’s Wigmore Street showroom sees ,Twenty’ appearing in a rich new palette of materials, combining dark oak and warm metal with the luxurious purity of natural marble.
„Tall doors and base unit doors: Raw Oak veneer, color Carbone;
Doors on island base units: vein-matched Carrara Marble;
Worktops and island detailing: Carrara Marble;
Splashback panels: ,Bronze Dust’ from the Metals range.
„Kitchens from DesignSpace London start from £25,000.“
Photos: Modulnova
(07.07.2018)