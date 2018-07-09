Coverings 2018 records some 1,100 exhibitors and almost 25,000 professional visitors

Installation & Design Awards distributed / 2019 will see the fair in Orlando, Florida

Coverings is the natural stone and ceramics trade fair for South-Eastern USA. It alternates between Atlanta, Georgia and Orlando, Florida. The North-Western USA and Canada are served mainly by the International Surface Event (TISA), Las Vegas.

This year saw more than 1,100 exhibitors at Coverings (May 8th to 11th 2018). Some 25,000 professionals visited the show, an increase of more than 20% in 2013 when the fair was last held in Atlanta.

Traditionally the educational program begins one day prior to the official opening. This time it comprised 45 events.

Another of the fair’s highlights is the Coverings Installation & Design Awards (CID) honoring outstanding achievements in natural stone and ceramics craftsmanship. „The awards program is important because it exemplifies how beautiful product, design artistry, and a high level of technical skill come together to create breathtaking architecture and design“, as expressed by Jennifer Hall, President of the Taffy Event Strategies Organizer.

Two grand prizes, worth 3,000 US-$ each, were awarded, as well as further prizes in various categories in natural stone and ceramics, each worth 2,000 US-$. We show photos on the winning submissions.

The Design Showcase (IDS) celebrated its 9th edition with three building projects. The title, once again, was „Tiny Houses“.

In cooperation with the city of Atlanta, Coverings hosted a competition for students of architectural design who drafted park benches for the city. The best three ideas were remunerated and will see their drafts realized in the city’s public spaces.

Almost an institution at Coverings, the fair once again offered the Audio Tour, which visitors could borrow free of charge just like in a museum. The Tour guided visitors to particularly noteworthy exhibitors’ stands and pointed out trends currently moving the branch.

One marketing idea worth special mention: a 25 US-$ donation to the Tile Heritage Foundation bought visitors the opportunity to leave a permanent impression – a handprint in clay which will adorn the donor wall at the TCNA (Tile Council of North America) headquarters.

Next Coverings, April 9th to 12th 2019, Orlando, FL

Video „Tiny Houses“ 2017

Photos: Coverings

