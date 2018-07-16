US-outdoor kitchen market: all types of equipment forecast to grow +6.2% annually to $735 million in 2022

Freedonia Group market researchers see an important „lifestyle of regularly cooking and entertaining outdoors“

Many stone companies have been successfully active in the market of outdoor kitchens. Now, a research by Freedonia Group has investigated the market for fixtures and equipment around outdoor cooking. The press release gives details:

„Sales of all types of outdoor kitchen equipment are forecast to grow 6.2% annually to $735 million in 2022. The number of US households with an outdoor kitchen is expected to rise 4.7% per year to 3.9 million in 2022.

„Recession over the last years prompted new growth in the outdoor kitchen market by encouraging ,staycations’ in the backyard instead of vacation travel. The continued development of mass-market products (e.g., more basic islands and appliances, modular island and fixture systems) is expanding the consumer base, which historically comprised only upper-class households, by reducing purchase and installation costs. High-end add-ons and upgrades (e.g., specialty grills, food-grade refrigerators, kegerators) are increasingly used to enhance existing outdoor kitchens.

„Demand for outdoor kitchen cooking fixtures is projected to climb 5.4% annually to $325 million in 2022. Gains will be driven by:

• ongoing development of high-end grills (e.g., with infrared heating elements, integrated smoker boxes, and LED-illuminated controls), supporting pricing growth and value gains

• increasing interest in artisanal grilling, encouraging the use of high-end specialty fixtures like kamados and pellet grills, supporting value gains

• rising interest in installing multiple cooking fixtures – including lower-cost add-ons like side burners and other peripherals – to enhance an outdoor kitchen’s functionality.“

On one of the company’s web pages is said: „The concept of outdoor living increasingly entails a lifestyle of regularly cooking and entertaining outdoors, along with the amenities to make it convenient. For many homeowners, the traditional backyard barbecue setup – a grill cart, portable coolers, and folding tables – will no longer suffice, while an outdoor kitchen can provide all of the functionality and style of an indoor kitchen.“

The study „Outdoor Kitchen Equipment Market in the US“ by Freedonia Group costs US-$ 4900.

(16.07.2018, USA: 07.16.2018)