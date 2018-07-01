Recently published
- People from Easter Island used smart techniques to place the hats on the statues
- Botswana meteorite found
New Stone: PANTERA BIANCA marble from Temmer, Turkey
Type of stone: Marble
Quarry: Mugla/Turkey, founded in 1999
Production capacity: 50,000 tons per year, 90% of the production is exported.
Highly demanded in: Europe and Far East
Advantages: High production capacity
Peculiarities: Decorative white stone with parts of grey sodalite. Content of sodalite is resistant against acids used under normal conditions. No change in color.
Usage: Preferred for high quality interior design. Also usable for decorative exterior and landscape architectural components.
Surfaces: All kinds of finishings.
Technical data: (pdf)
Contact: Temmer Marble