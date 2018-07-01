New Stone: PANTERA BIANCA marble from Temmer, Turkey

Type of stone: Marble

Quarry: Mugla/Turkey, founded in 1999

Production capacity: 50,000 tons per year, 90% of the production is exported.

Highly demanded in: Europe and Far East

Advantages: High production capacity

Peculiarities: Decorative white stone with parts of grey sodalite. Content of sodalite is resistant against acids used under normal conditions. No change in color.

Usage: Preferred for high quality interior design. Also usable for decorative exterior and landscape architectural components.

Surfaces: All kinds of finishings.

Contact: Temmer Marble