„Blood moon“ in the night from July 27 to 28, 2018

It will be the longest total lunar eclipse in this century, visible from Asia, Europe and Africa

Nicknamed „Blood moon“, a total lunar eclipse will be visible in the night between July 27 and 28, 2018. It will be the longest such cosmic event in this century visible from Asia, Europe and Africa.

Then the moon will pass through the earth’s umbra, its darkest shadow and no direct light from the sun will reach it.

The unusual color of the moon is caused by refraction of light: while the longer blue wavelengths are deflected outward by the Earth’s atmosphere, the shorter red wavelengths are directed to our celestial follower.

The eclipse will last, depending from the observer’s location, from 40 minutes to almost 2 hours.

