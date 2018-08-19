www.stone-ideas.com

Stone Gallery: NERO PICASSO, a Calcite Marble from Eba Group, Turkey

Nero Picasso: Gold.Nero Picasso Classic.Nero Picasso Stardust.

Name: Nero Picasso

Type of stone: Calcite Marble

Quarry: Kirsehir (Central Anatolia), Turkey

Peculiarities: A durable marble with fashionable colours and lattices that is similar to a painting.

Usage: Interior decoration, furniture, flooring.

Surfaces: Deep brushed, polished, honed, flamed.

Contact:
TAB MERMER VE MAD.SAN. TİC. LTD. ŞTİ
Nilüferkoy Mah. Mudanya Yolu Cad. No:6 Bademli Kavsagi OSMANGAZI/BURSA
Phone: +90 224 233 55 11, +90 224 233 55 12
E-mail
http://www.neropicasso.com

Technical data: Download

