Stone Gallery: NOYEMBERYAN, a felsite from Orient Stone Company, Armenia

Name: NOYEMBERYAN

Type of stone: FELSITE

Quarry: Noyemberyan (Armenia)

Peculiarities: Felsites are fine grained magmatic (volcanic) rocks mainly composed of Quartz and Feldspar. The name is a contraction of the words Feldspar and Silicate.

Usage: Floors, wall cladding, mosaics, columns, staircases, balusters, cornices, cladding of fire places, bathrooms and swimming pools, hand rails, window sills, countertops, statues, fountains, etc.

Physical mechanical characteristics:

Average density, kg/m3 1867

Porosity, % 23,8

Water sorption, % 10,67

Durability at pressing, kg/m3:

In dry state 409

In water- logged state 319

After 25 cycles 259

Coefficients Softening 0,78

Coefficients Frost resistance 0,81

Chemical characteristics: Oxide contents, %

SiO2 70.87

TiO2 0.24

Fe2O3 3.18

Al2O3 12.91

CaO 4.20

MgO 0.47

SO3 0.26

Na2O + K2O 0.65

Moisture (dp) 0,20

L.O.I. 7,91

Orient Stone Group has a stone processing affiliate with focus on tiles for flooring and walls or decorative products. It uses different natural stones including travertine, basalt, felsite, tuff, granite and marble. In the Ararat Region, Orient Stone has its own quarry of travertine.