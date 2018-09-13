Refurbishment and new cladding for the former distillery in Cagliari: „perfectly white“ with ceramic tiles

Architects chose Laminam’s „Bianco Assoluto“ / The company also has a Nero Assoluto

Architectural Studio Fadda has refurbished the former Zedda Piras distillery in Cagliari which is the biggest city on Italian island Sardinia. The 2 buildings with a square in between have been converted for commercial and residential use. Below is an underground car park, on the ground floor and first floor follow commercial facilities, and on the top two floors luxury apartments can be found.

The architects chose a „perfect white“ for the façade made of ceramic slabs from Italian Laminam company. The thickness of the tiles is 5 mm and the maximum size 1620 mm x 3240 mm. Here, they are cut into different portions.

The white slabs are from the „Collection“ series. Another tone is „Nero Assoluto“ next to „Nero Intenso“ or „Perla“, among others.

The technical description in the press release points out that Laminam is „intrinsically hygienic“ and has „low maintenance and easy cleaning“. Other features are „resistant to scratches and deep abrasion, resistant to mildew and fungi, resistant to stains, resistant to chemicals, resistant to heat and fire, resistant to UV rays“.

