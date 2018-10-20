Over 100 Articles Available on Use Natural Stone Website

Promotion tool for the sector: Stone companies are encouraged to share texts and photos with clients and employees

Over 100 articles are currently available available on usenaturalstone.org, the Natural Stone Institute informs in a press release.

Articles on Use Natural Stone cover a wide range of topics related to all aspects of the natural stone industry, from geology, quarrying, and stone selection to fabrication, installation, and maintenance. Articles on the site can be searched via keyword and are divided into three categories: Living with Stone, Working with Stone, and Inspired by Stone.

Each article is meant to answer the question: „Why use natural stone?” The goal of usenaturalstone.org is to educate and inspire consumers, specifiers, and industry professionals to choose genuine natural stone.

Stone companies are encouraged to share articles with clients and employees. Articles can easily be shared via social media and in company newsletters.

To learn more about Use Natural Stone and how a company can get involved by providing photography or story ideas, please email.

Natural Stone Institute

(20.10.2018, USA: 10.20.2018)