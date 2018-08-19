Karl Lagerfeld shows „functional sculptures“ made of marble at the Carpenters Workshop Gallery in Paris

In cooperation with Aline Asmar d’Amman, he designed pieces in antique style with details giving an industrial CNC-look

Good news for the stone sector: designer Karl Lagerfeld has used marble for a series of „functional sculptures“ on show at the Carpenters Workshop Gallery in Paris until December 22, 2018. The collection entitled „Architectures“ was inspired by antiquity and comprises furniture or decoration pieces like tables, lamps, consoles, fountains, and mirrors.

They were designed in cooperation with Aline Asmar d’Amman. She is an architect and designer born in Beirut. In the collection, the antique style was combined with details with an industrial look that reveals the CNC-robot’s work.

The pieces exist in several detail-combinations.

It is not knew that Lagerfeld uses marble. Recently, also in cooperation with Aline Asmar d’Amman, he had designed the „Grand Apartments“ which are suites in luxury hotels. Two of them are located in the Hôtel Crillon in Paris, one with a bathroom made of 2 tons of black marble.

In a press release, the Carpenters Workshop Gallery, itself famous with locations in London, New York, and San Francisco, explains the first-ever sculptural works exhibition of „Karl“ (how he calls himself on his webpage):

„Evoking a contemporary architectural landscape with Greek origins, the unique pieces combine the precision of canonical proportions born from the use of the golden ratio and the most noble material, marble…

„Each piece is carved from a carefully selected marble block, the Arabescato Fantastico, a rare vibrant white marble with dark grey veins which has not been quarried for more than thirty years, or black Nero Marquina marble, curated for its brush stroke-like, milky white veins. The combination of the material uniqueness with the timeless designs makes every piece exclusive…

„Only available as limited edition of eight pieces in each marble color, plus four artist proofs… (Each piece is) precisely cut, sculpted, faceted and polished in Italy by the best craftsmen, to achieve the vibrant exactness of the elements…

„The architect Aline Asmar d’Amman carried out the studies and the development of the works created by Karl Lagerfeld.“

Elle Decoration magazine comforts its readers: „While you might never get to own one of these pieces, you will have the opportunity to view them at Carpenters Workshop Gallery.“

Carpenters Workshop Gallery

Karl Lagerfeld

Photos: Carpenters Workshop Gallery

Author: Eva Martín Martínez

(28.10.2018, USA: 10.28.2018)