Use Natural Stone program featured on US tv show „Make This Place Your Home“

Use Natural Stone was featured on a recent episode of TLC’s „Make This Place Your Home“. The segment featured a tour of the historic Danby Quarry (owned by Vermont Quarries) and shared information about the benefits of choosing genuine natural stone.

This segment was a result of the Natural Stone Institute’s Natural Stone Promotional Campaign, a program designed to promote the use of natural stone to consumers, designers, architects, and builders. The program is funded by donations from Natural Stone Institute members and industry partners.

„We were thrilled to have this opportunity to share the story of natural stone with TLC’s impressive audience through ,Make This Place Your Home’. This is just one example of what is being made possible through Use Natural Stone. We are excited about the future of this program,” stated Natural Stone Institute CEO Jim Hieb.

Not to be missed: after 2:15 minutes you can see Jim in several scenes as kind of an anchorman (explaining the world) with boots and helmet.

The episode can be viewed at http://www.usenaturalstone.org/mtpyh.

For more information about Use Natural Stone, visit http://www.usenaturalstone.org.

Natural Stone Institute

(03.11.2018, USA: 11.03.2018)