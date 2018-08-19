Seven webinars about stone and how to use it from the Natural Stone Academy

Since its launch in September 2018, the NSI initiative had 1500 scolars completing its courses / CEU credits for professionals

Webinars can be taken by architects, designers, and stone industry professionals to earn CEU credits. Individuals who completed all courses will receive a special badge.

There are 7 courses available:

* anchorage systems for natural stone cladding: knowing how anchorage systems work, their main components, and the difference in system types;

* Specifying Natural Stone: this course will help design professionals confidently specify natural stone products across a range of applications;

* Living the Good Life with Natural Stone: residential projects—big and small—benefit from stone’s natural beauty, durability, versatility, and sustainability;

* Landmark Designs Set in Stone: the role natural stone played in the design of several national, state, and local landmarks;

* Design Strategies Written in Stone: aesthetic, environmental, and structural benefits of natural stone as a building material;

* The Enduring Allure of Designing with Stone: the „story of stone”, as put forth by Frank Lloyd Wright in his 1928 essay, among other topics;

* Mother Nature’s Green Building Material: The new sustainable stone standard (ANSI/NSC 373) will transform the material selection of natural stone.

The following companies who have sponsored the program: Alamo Stone, Camarata Masonry Systems, Ltd., Coldspring, Egymar International, International Marble Company, LLC, Lurvey Supply, North Carolina Granite Corporation, PICCO Engineering, Polycor, Raducz Stone Corporation, and Rugo Stone LLC.

In November, 2018, the Natural Stone Institute has started a year-long partnership with Architectural Record to present the Natural Stone Academy.

Natural Stone Academy

The Natural Stone Institute has more than 2,000 members in over 50 nations. It offers a wide array of technical and training resources, professional development opportunities, regulatory advocacy, and networking events. One initiative is the Natural Stone Resource Library where e.g. the Dimension Stone Manual is available for free download.

