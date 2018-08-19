Italian furniture company Bross launched a new version of its Ademar table with marble top

The new product has a ellipsoidal form „ideal for the positioning in meeting rooms or dining rooms“

Italian furniture company Bross has launched a new version of its Ademar Table with a new ellipsoidal top, more usable in all its extension. As said in a press releaee, „this new version of Ademar is ideal for the positioning in meeting rooms or dining rooms where it’s expected the use by a significant number of people.“

Ademar was designed by Giulio Iacchetti and first introduced to the market in 2015. It is available with tops in white Carrara marble, black Marquinia, Portoro, Oakwood or black Fenix; base in oakwood or American walnut.

Sizes are 270×120 cm and 300×130 cm. The weight of the marble version is 300 kg respectively 350 kg.

Bross

Source: Bross

(15.11.2018, USA: 11.15.2018)