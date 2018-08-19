Greek Chatzisavvas company has small Christmas decoration items made of local marble and slate

The affiliate of Akrolithos company has its focus on design with natural stone

Christmas decoration items has Chatzisavvas company, an affiliate of Akrolithos company based in Kavala, Northern Greece not far from Thessaloniki. We repeat the company’s name to secure that we did not make a mistake: Chatzisavvas (however that might be pronounced, in the end).

The firm’s focus is on design objects made of natural stone like local white Thassos or Volakas marble. Also, slate is used.

Items for Christmas decoration is one of the collections. We show some of the pieces. They are handmade by Greek artisans.

A special packaging is part of the design. Recycled paper is used.

Other collections show fossilized plants or household items, just to name a few.

Chatzisavvas

Akrolithos

(06.12.2018, USA: 12.06.2018)