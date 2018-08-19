GfK market analysis: in 2018, Europeans had around €355 more per person for spending compared to the year before

Among the 42 studied countries Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Iceland had the highest average purchasing power

Europeans had an average of €14,292 per person available for spending and saving in 2018. This is one of the results of the study „GfK Purchasing Power Europe”, which is available from GfK, a market research company based in Nuremberg, Germany.

Disposable net income among the 42 studied countries varied substantially: Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Iceland had the highest average purchasing power, while Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine had the lowest.

In 2018, Europeans had a total of approximately €9.7 trillion available. Per capita purchasing power grew by around 2.5 percent in 2018, which is significantly above last year’s figure. This corresponds to the average per capita purchasing power of €14,292.

As the rankings make clear, the amount available to consumers for purchases differs widely from country to country.

As in the previous year, Liechtenstein took first place, with a per capita purchasing power of €65,438. This far outpaces the other countries and was more than 4.5 times the European average.

With a purchasing power of €40,456 per person, Switzerland came in at second place. Inhabitants of this country had almost three times what is available to the average European.

The other countries in the top ten list also had significantly above-average per capita purchasing power, amounting to at least 1.5 times the European average. Finland made it into the top ten this year, overtaking the United Kingdom, which came in at the eleventh place with a per capita purchasing power of €20,572.

While 17 countries considered by the study had above-average per capita purchasing power, 25 countries fell below the European average. Ukraine was at the last place with just €1,318 per person.

The Gfk webpage shows details on the distribution of purchasing power in France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Hungary. A comparison of these countries, which are close in terms of proximity and purchasing power, offers insights into the regional distribution of spending potential.

Source: GfK

(13.12.2018, USA: 12.13.2018)