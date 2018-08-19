Grassi 1880 Cave: private villa at Lake Garda

Interiors made of Giallo Dorato limestone from Northern Italy

Italian company Grassi 1880 Cave sent us some photos from a private villa at lake Garda not far from Verona. The interior floors and wall cladding, bathrooms, kitchen top and table, fireplaces and furniture were made of the company’s Giallo Dorato limestone.

In its long history, the company has realized many outstanding projects all over the world, in recent years many of them in the Middle East or also in China like in the Ritz Carlton Portman Hotel in Shanghai and the headquarters of the Central Bank of China in Beijing.

Source: Grassi 1880 Cave

