Welchen Weg geht die Bildhauerei, wenn künftig Roboterarme die Skulpturen aus dem Rohblock herausarbeiten?

In Halle 1 der Marmomac 2018 wurde das Spannungsfeld zwischen modernen CNC-Maschinen und künstlerischer Arbeit ausgeleuchtet

Seit vielleicht 20 Jahren haben Maschinen mit Computersteuerung (CNC-Steuerung) die Natursteinbranche erobert. Ein Aspekt davon sind Roboterarme mit einer Vielfalt an austauschbaren Werkzeugen, mit denen die Maschine alles ausführen kann, was man sich in Naturstein nur denken und was eine Steuerung per Computer umsetzen kann.

Ein heikles Thema ist dabei der Einsatz von Roboterarmen in der Kunst, und folglich war das Anlass für eine Podiumsdiskussion in Halle 1 der Marmomac 2018. Hintergrund war die Präsentation mit dem Titel „Percorsi d’Arte“ (Wege der Kunst), die wir in Fotos zeigen.

Industriedesigner Raffaello Galiotto hatte sie kuratiert und gab für die Debatte die Leitlinie vor: Man wolle „ausloten, wie diese Maschinen in der künstlerischen Arbeit mit Stein eingesetzt werden können“.

Es ging also bezüglich des Einsatzes von Maschinen in der Bildhauerei nicht um das „Ob“, sondern nur um das „Wie“.

Machen wir ein Beispiel zur Veranschaulichung der Dimension, um die es bei dem Thema geht: die Eisenbahn hat seit 1830 das Verhalten der Menschen und damit die Welt verändert – zwar geht man auch heutzutage noch zu Fuß, jedoch nicht mehr über lange Strecken, es sei denn im Urlaub im Rahmen einer Wanderung im Urlaub.

Genauso ist seitdem das Reiten etwas anderes, als es vorher über Jahrtausende war. Und auch das Segeln erfolgt in anderen Umständen und mit anderen Zielsetzungen.

Wie also wirken sich die CNC-Maschinen auf die Arbeit der Bildhauer und Steinmetze aus?

Wir zählen kurz ein paar der Aspekte auf, die bei der Podiumsdiskussion in Halle 1 angesprochen wurden:

* mit der Maschine kann man Objekte realisieren, die von Hand gar nicht machbar wären;

* die Maschine hinterlässt spezielle Werkzeugspuren – soll man sie wegpolieren oder sind sie eine neue Ebene der künstlerischen Gestaltung?

* Der Künstler hat nun ein Team um sich, mit dem er zusammenarbeiten muss, zumindest eine Person, die nämlich die Maschine einstellt (programmiert) – geht damit seine Autonomie und künstlerische Freiheit verloren?

* Ehemals hatte der Künstler das Werk zunächst im Kopf und dann schälte er es aus dem Rohstück heraus – nun gibt es in der Simulation eine digitale Vorabfassung, die zum Beispiel Nachbesserungen erlaubt – was bedeutet diese Möglichkeit zum Nachbessern?

* Schließlich: neben der Idee im Kopf des Künstlers und der Simulation gibt es auch noch das Abbild in der Maschinensprache, nämlich als Abfolge von Nullen und Einsen – ist das auch schon Kunst?

* überhaupt: braucht man das Werk in Stein noch, wo es nun doch die Simulation am Bildschirm gibt? Anders gefragt: was ist es eigentlich, was das in Stein ausgeführte Kunstwerk etwas Besonderes sein lässt?

Wir fügen eine Frage hinzu: Wie sehen eigentlich die Bildhauersymposien der Zukunft aus? Werden künftig die CNC-Maschinen antreten und der Künstler setzt sie nur noch in Gang?

Ausgangspunkt der Arbeiten im Rahmen von „Percorsi d’Arte“ war für jeden Künstler ein Marmorblock mit den Maßen 180 x 80 x 30 cm. Wir geben zu den Fotos die Beschreibungen wieder, die die Marmomac zur Verfügung gestellt hat.

Marmomac

Fotos: Luca Morandini / PhShoot / Peter Becker

Nicolas Berthoux: „Houle“. The new possibilities made available by numerical control machines every day in creating objects and other works in marble help us discover new forms of expression, invent new surfaces, conceive form in positive and negative ways on the basis of 3D models. In this project, „Houle“ (sinusoidal sea waves) seeks to experiment how to approach a surface created by a machine, an apparently improvised, almost manual expression capable of juxtaposing surface imperfections created with different rhythms depending on the various processing axes. Production: Emmedue. Tools: Nicolai Diamant. Software: DDX. Material: Bardiglio by G.R. Marmi.



Raffaello Galiotto: „Atollo“. Atollo is an island that emerges from the water as a kind of limestone boundary: an open and permeable top plate that delimits inside and outside. The spherical shape is created by joining 40 identical parts produced by repeatedly cutting a stone cube with a robot-controlled wire cutting system. This operation involves separating and reconfiguring the material to mould and amplifies the initial volume with a significant reduction in waste. Production: T&D Robotics. Material: Bianco di Carrara by GDA Marmi e Graniti.



Sylvestre Gauvrit: „Andante ma non troppo“. „Andante ma non troppo” is first of all an allegory of a classical music movement. Like Mozart would indicate the tempo for the orchestra to play what he wrote, as contemporary sculptor I give the tempo to the machine which will execute the 3D drawing I designed. The design itself is a „Dynamic in balance”. With this sculpture I like to play by contrasting the subtle lines of its very thin and dynamic with the heaviness and straight geometry from the block it was extracted from. It is escaping the matter… creating a veil which represents the soul of the stone. I like to play the space keeping the external part of the block „rough” holding the sculpture flying within this solid defined volume. So unconsciously it lets you imagine the initial block/volume, the matter, while emphasizing the technology involved in the realization of this project. Production: Denver. Software: Taglio. Material: Bianco di Carrara.



Jon Isherwood: „Homage to Monet at Giverny”. Isherwood’s recent sculpture represents the further development of his ongoing dialogue with the associative sensations of form and surface. Forms are compressed, distorted, or squeezed, and made more intimate by subtle adjustments of scale. He does not imitate nature; however, his forms are inspired by and refer to nature in their shape and pattern. The tension between shape and surface that characterizes Isherwood’s work is further reflected in the tensions surrounding his technique and material. His sculptures are the result of a unique process in which the ancient and the modern confront one another: marble, the oldest and most sensual sculptural material, is carved with the assistance of 7-axis CNC technologies. This allows Isherwood to attain an uncompromised precision in his treatment of the incised surfaces, which play with and against the swelling, fleshy, soft and yet substantial character of his organic forms. A particular artistic challenge of this project is that Isherwood will not alter the stone with his hands, but only indirectly through the instructions given thru code to the milling machine. The machine will reveal natural forms into the material. Production: Garfagnana Innovazione. Material: Bardiglio.



See also:





(26.12.2018)