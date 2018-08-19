Natural Stone Institute Announces 2019 Stone Industry Education Series

So called Stone Summits in 10 cities across the US will discuss shop efficiency, measuring success or OSHA safety regulations, among other topics

The Natural Stone Institute, the former Marble Institute of America, announced the schedule for the 2019 Stone Industry Education Series. Stone Summits will be held in 10 cities across the United States.

The Stone Summits will cover a wide variety of topics relevant to natural stone fabricators, including maximizing shop efficiency and profits, using metrics to measure success, understanding OSHA safety regulations, and creating a plan for finding and retaining top talent.

2019 Stone Summits will be facilitated by a team of experienced industry leaders including GK Naquin (Stone Interiors), Tony Malisani (Malisani, Inc.), Duane Naquin (Stone Interiors), and Eric Tryon (Premier Surfaces.)

Participants who register by February 1 will receive a 20% discount. For more information, please visit http://www.stoneindustryeducation.com.



2019 Stone Industry Education Series:

February 28

Texas Stone Summit: Analyzing Shop Performance, Arizona Tile, Dallas, TX

March 21

California Stone Summit: 12 Business Axioms, Pacific Shore Stones, Modesto, CA

May 2

Utah Stone Summit: 12 Business Axioms, Arizona Tile, Salt Lake City, UT

May 23

Connecticut Stone Summit: Stone Shop Management, Boston Granite Exchange, East Haven, CT

June 13

Ohio Stone Summit: Knowing Your Business, MSI, Cleveland, OH

July 11

Missouri Stone Summit: Stone Shop Management, Universal Granite & Marble, St. Louis, MO

July 25

Virginia Stone Summit: Knowing Your Business, MSI, Virginia Beach, VA

September 19

Michigan Stone Summit: Analyzing Shop Performance, Universal Granite & Marble, Detroit, MI

October 10

Florida Stone Summit: Stone Shop Management, MSI, Tampa, FL

November 7

Washington Stone Summit: 12 Business Axioms, Daltile, Seattle, WA

(10.01.2019, USA: 01.10.2019)