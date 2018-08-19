Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
Design with natural stone»
Markets: Selling Stone»
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
Stone Stories»
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
Briefly noted»
Natural Stone Institute Announces 2019 Stone Industry Education Series
So called Stone Summits in 10 cities across the US will discuss shop efficiency, measuring success or OSHA safety regulations, among other topics
The Natural Stone Institute, the former Marble Institute of America, announced the schedule for the 2019 Stone Industry Education Series. Stone Summits will be held in 10 cities across the United States.
The Stone Summits will cover a wide variety of topics relevant to natural stone fabricators, including maximizing shop efficiency and profits, using metrics to measure success, understanding OSHA safety regulations, and creating a plan for finding and retaining top talent.
2019 Stone Summits will be facilitated by a team of experienced industry leaders including GK Naquin (Stone Interiors), Tony Malisani (Malisani, Inc.), Duane Naquin (Stone Interiors), and Eric Tryon (Premier Surfaces.)
Participants who register by February 1 will receive a 20% discount. For more information, please visit http://www.stoneindustryeducation.com.
2019 Stone Industry Education Series:
February 28
Texas Stone Summit: Analyzing Shop Performance, Arizona Tile, Dallas, TX
March 21
California Stone Summit: 12 Business Axioms, Pacific Shore Stones, Modesto, CA
May 2
Utah Stone Summit: 12 Business Axioms, Arizona Tile, Salt Lake City, UT
May 23
Connecticut Stone Summit: Stone Shop Management, Boston Granite Exchange, East Haven, CT
June 13
Ohio Stone Summit: Knowing Your Business, MSI, Cleveland, OH
July 11
Missouri Stone Summit: Stone Shop Management, Universal Granite & Marble, St. Louis, MO
July 25
Virginia Stone Summit: Knowing Your Business, MSI, Virginia Beach, VA
September 19
Michigan Stone Summit: Analyzing Shop Performance, Universal Granite & Marble, Detroit, MI
October 10
Florida Stone Summit: Stone Shop Management, MSI, Tampa, FL
November 7
Washington Stone Summit: 12 Business Axioms, Daltile, Seattle, WA
(10.01.2019, USA: 01.10.2019)