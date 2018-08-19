Recently published
Stone Federation Great Britain: 2018 Natural Stone Awards
Prizes were awarded for exceptional implementation of natural stone
Under the auspices of the British Stone Federation, the 2018 Natural Stone Awards were presented at a Gala in London’s Grange Tower Bridge Hotel were some 360 architects, interior decorators, builders and representatives of the public and private sectors attended the event.
The prizes are awarded biannually by a jury of the London-based Stone Federation GB. The chosen best submissions are judged in 11 categories.
There were 15% more submissions this year than in the past, with 3 new categories to accommodate the increase: Repair & Restoration Interiors, Reconstruction and Cathedrals Fellowship.
Jane Buxey, Stone Federation Chief Executive, commented: „The number of projects featuring a mixture of traditional stonemasonry and CNC machinery is a good example of the intelligent approach taken by the sector to embracing innovation while maintaining the skills that form the bed-rock of this industry.“
Reading between the lines, one gains the distinct impression that the branch needs to put more effort into vocational training: „There are, unfortunately, still projects where correct stone selection and basic design principles have not been followed resulting in potentially impressive projects missing the mark“, according to Jane Buxey in the introduction to the Award Winners’ brochure.
The awards were sponsored by BRE, Gallagher, Hardscape, Sandberg, SBID, and Schluter-Systems as well as from the public sector, Historic England, Stone Specialist Magazine and the Worshipful Company of Masons.
In the months to come, we will be presenting some of the award winners in more detail.
A brochure gives a first impression of the award-winning projects and can be downloaded free of charge after registering.
List of the award winners by category:
New Build Modern Style Stone Cladding – Sponsored by Sandberg:
Winner – Contour House
Highly Commended – Adare Manor, Co. Limerick
Highly Commended – 8 Finsbury Circus, London
Commended – Private House, Glasgow
New Build Traditional Style Stonemasonry:
Winner – St Comghan’s Chapel, Oban
Highly Commended – Logie Point, Jersey
Highly Commended – New Country House, North Yorkshire
Highly Commended – Holy Trinity Church, Stratford-Upon-Avon
Commended – Lakeland Farmhouse, Cumbria
Commended – Sydenhurst Manor House, Surrey
Repair & Restoration – Sponsored by Historic England:
Winner – Inverness Town House Phases 1 & 2
Winner – Place of Westminster, Chancellor’s Court
Highly Commended – St Edmund or St James Church, Blunham
Highly Commended – Kirkmichael, Black Isle
Commended –St George, Ivychurch, Kent
Commended – All Saints Church, Clifton
Repair & Restoration – Interiors, Sponsored by Historic England:
Highly Commended – Private Residence, Cambridgeshire
Highly Commended – Weston Library, Oxford
Commended – Mount Stewart House, Co. Down
Interiors – Sponsored by The Society of British and International Design:
Winner – Clarges Mayfair, London
Highly Commended – Adare Manor, Co. Limerick
Highly Commended – Harrods Fine Watches, London
Highly Commended – Four Seasons Hotel, London
Highly Commended – Nazrin Shah Theatre Centre, Worcester College, Oxford
Commended – Logie Point, Jersey
Commended – Regent’s Park, London
Commended – Post-tensioned Staircase, Keston
Landscaping:
Joint Winner – Eton School Yard, Windsor
Joint Winner – Luas Cross City, Dublin City
Joint Winner – The Piece Hall, Halifax
Highly Commended – Hull Public Realm
Commended – Wilkins Terrace, London
Craftsmanship – Sponsored by BRE:
Winner – Williamstrip Chapel
Highly Commended – Goldhammer Sepulchre, London
Carving, Lettering & Sculpture:
Highly Commended – York Minster Revealed
Commended – Palace of Westminster
Sustainability:
Winner – Contour House
Reconstruction:
Winner – Temple of Mithras, London
Commended – V&A Aston Webb Screen
Commended – Weston Library, Oxford
Special Cathedrals (Fellowship) – Sponsored by The Worshipful Company of Masons:
Winner – York Minster Revealed
Winner – Canterbury Cathedral
(22.01.2019, USA: 01.11.2019)