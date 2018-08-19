Stone Federation Great Britain: 2018 Natural Stone Awards

Prizes were awarded for exceptional implementation of natural stone

Under the auspices of the British Stone Federation, the 2018 Natural Stone Awards were presented at a Gala in London’s Grange Tower Bridge Hotel were some 360 architects, interior decorators, builders and representatives of the public and private sectors attended the event.

The prizes are awarded biannually by a jury of the London-based Stone Federation GB. The chosen best submissions are judged in 11 categories.

There were 15% more submissions this year than in the past, with 3 new categories to accommodate the increase: Repair & Restoration Interiors, Reconstruction and Cathedrals Fellowship.

Jane Buxey, Stone Federation Chief Executive, commented: „The number of projects featuring a mixture of traditional stonemasonry and CNC machinery is a good example of the intelligent approach taken by the sector to embracing innovation while maintaining the skills that form the bed-rock of this industry.“

Reading between the lines, one gains the distinct impression that the branch needs to put more effort into vocational training: „There are, unfortunately, still projects where correct stone selection and basic design principles have not been followed resulting in potentially impressive projects missing the mark“, according to Jane Buxey in the introduction to the Award Winners’ brochure.

The awards were sponsored by BRE, Gallagher, Hardscape, Sandberg, SBID, and Schluter-Systems as well as from the public sector, Historic England, Stone Specialist Magazine and the Worshipful Company of Masons.

In the months to come, we will be presenting some of the award winners in more detail.

A brochure gives a first impression of the award-winning projects and can be downloaded free of charge after registering.

Stone Federation GB

List of the award winners by category:

New Build Modern Style Stone Cladding – Sponsored by Sandberg:

Winner – Contour House

Highly Commended – Adare Manor, Co. Limerick

Highly Commended – 8 Finsbury Circus, London

Commended – Private House, Glasgow

New Build Traditional Style Stonemasonry:

Winner – St Comghan’s Chapel, Oban

Highly Commended – Logie Point, Jersey

Highly Commended – New Country House, North Yorkshire

Highly Commended – Holy Trinity Church, Stratford-Upon-Avon

Commended – Lakeland Farmhouse, Cumbria

Commended – Sydenhurst Manor House, Surrey

Repair & Restoration – Sponsored by Historic England:

Winner – Inverness Town House Phases 1 & 2

Winner – Place of Westminster, Chancellor’s Court

Highly Commended – St Edmund or St James Church, Blunham

Highly Commended – Kirkmichael, Black Isle

Commended –St George, Ivychurch, Kent

Commended – All Saints Church, Clifton

Repair & Restoration – Interiors, Sponsored by Historic England:

Highly Commended – Private Residence, Cambridgeshire

Highly Commended – Weston Library, Oxford

Commended – Mount Stewart House, Co. Down

Interiors – Sponsored by The Society of British and International Design:

Winner – Clarges Mayfair, London

Highly Commended – Adare Manor, Co. Limerick

Highly Commended – Harrods Fine Watches, London

Highly Commended – Four Seasons Hotel, London

Highly Commended – Nazrin Shah Theatre Centre, Worcester College, Oxford

Commended – Logie Point, Jersey

Commended – Regent’s Park, London

Commended – Post-tensioned Staircase, Keston

Landscaping:

Joint Winner – Eton School Yard, Windsor

Joint Winner – Luas Cross City, Dublin City

Joint Winner – The Piece Hall, Halifax

Highly Commended – Hull Public Realm

Commended – Wilkins Terrace, London

Craftsmanship – Sponsored by BRE:

Winner – Williamstrip Chapel

Highly Commended – Goldhammer Sepulchre, London

Carving, Lettering & Sculpture:

Highly Commended – York Minster Revealed

Commended – Palace of Westminster

Sustainability:

Winner – Contour House

Reconstruction:

Winner – Temple of Mithras, London

Commended – V&A Aston Webb Screen

Commended – Weston Library, Oxford

Special Cathedrals (Fellowship) – Sponsored by The Worshipful Company of Masons:

Winner – York Minster Revealed

Winner – Canterbury Cathedral

(22.01.2019, USA: 01.11.2019)