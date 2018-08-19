Recently published
Stone Gallery: limestone PIERRE BLEUE BELGE (Belgian Blue Stone – Petit Granit) from Belgium
Name of the stone: Pierre Bleue Belge (Belgian Blue Stone – Petit granit)
Type of stone: Crinoidal limestone
Quarry location: Soignies (Belgium)
Peculiarities of the stone: This stone is characterized by the presence of a great many fossil remains, cemented together by a microcrystalline gangue containing very finely divided carbon. When the stone is freshly broken, the fossils produce a sparkling effect through the action of the light on the facets. The crinoids, corals and shells stand out pale against a dark background, which varies from light grey to black, through a range of bluish shades, according to the finish. The stone becomes lighter with exposure to harsh weather conditions, through the surface washing of the interwoven carbon.
Usage:
* Outside: paving slabs, roadside or garden borders, wall coping, facing slabs, base course, door and window surround, stairs, boundary stone, fountain, roundabout, sculpture, etc.
* Inside: paving slabs, skirting board, door and window sill, kitchen or bathroom worktop, stairs, fireplace, etc.
Surfaces: This stone is widely admired for the numerous cuts and finishes it can take, as well as for huge range of sizes it can be given.
Contact:
Les Carrières de La Pierre Bleue Belge, Chemin des carrières, 1, 7063 Neufvilles, Belgium
Mail, Tel: +32(0)67 34 68 00, http://www.pierrebleuebelge.be
Technical data:
Calcite ± 96%, traces of dolomite, quartz and pyrite
Apparent density: 2686 kg/m3
Open porosity: 0.31 % vol
Compressive strength: 146 N/mm2
Compressive strength after freeze: 143 N/mm2
Flexural strength: 22 N/mm2
Flexural strength after freeze: 18 N/mm2
Abrasion resistance (Capon method): 19.3 mm