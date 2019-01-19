Freedonia market research: US Outdoor Cooking and Entertaining Products to Grow 5.2% in 2019

Homeowners are increasingly likely to dedicate parts of their outdoor living spaces to dining and entertaining

Demand for outdoor cooking and entertaining products in the US is anticipated to increase 5.2% in 2019 to US-$8.5 billion. The market will benefit from the growing investment in upgraded outdoor living spaces, with segments such as outdoor furniture, outdoor kitchen equipment, and patio heating products seeing the fastest gains. As homeowners are increasingly likely to dedicate parts of their outdoor living spaces to dining and entertaining, demand is expected to rise at a strong pace for dining sets, chat groups, and fire tables, as well as cooking and refrigeration fixtures, and cocktail and bar centers.

These and other trends are presented in Outdoor Living Products 2019, a new study from The Freedonia Group, an industry research firm based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Japanese architect Kengo Kuma predicts that „outdoor architecture will be a main topic of the 21st century” as he said in a lecture at Expo Revestir in São Paulo already in 2013.

Outdoor furniture will continue to account for the largest share of demand in 2019, as consumers are increasingly purchasing higher value patio furniture pieces that are comfortable, stylish, and durable.

While aluminum outdoor furniture will remain the most popular furniture material, healthy gains are expected for smaller segments such as plastic furniture as quality improvements help these products more closely mimic the feel and appearance of wood.

Wicker furniture is also expected to offer significant opportunities, especially in the South where wicker is the most popular.

The US market for outdoor living products is forecast to increase 3.5% to $25.0 billion in 2019. Strong growth opportunities are projected for such products as:

lawn and garden robots, and other equipment with smart technology capabilities, outdoor refrigerators, cocktail and bar centers, and heaters – amenities that help homeowners use outdoor spaces as indoor-type living and dining areas

efficient products with high convenience benefits, such as cordless electric power equipment

„Outdoor Living Products 2019” (published 01/2019, 137 pages) is available for $3900 from The Freedonia Group.

Source: Freedonia

(1.02.2019, USA: 02.11.2019)