Marco Piva has redesigned the Pantheon Iconic Rome Hotel with Calacatta Gold marble for the reception desk

Natural stone in the bathrooms and on various other occasions gives the five-star-site in the Eternal City a touch of modernity

The Pantheon Iconic Rome Hotel has seen restoration and renovation by Studio Marco Piva as responsible for the new interior design. „Bringing modernity to the five-star hotel culture“ was the key point according to a press release by the design studio. Charming the guests by the spirit of the Eternal City, was also an aim.

„79 rooms with contemporary and custom design, with a specific identity, through different chromatic choices: mini-apartments with the functionalities and services of a luxury hotel, to make guests feel as if they were living in an elegant, noble Roman palace.

„Matter is paramount and creates perceptively surprising spaces, giving them a specific weight: A perspective of bronze arches and white gypsum vaults, reflected in the glossy black, Sahara Noir stoneware floors, welcomes the guest when entering the hotel. Ceilings have visual, led-lit centers recalling the Pantheon Oculus. Reception and lobby desks are sculptural Calacatta-gold marble monoliths that seem to float in a shiny black lake.

„Two restaurants and lounge bars: on the ground floor, the exclusive Dionysus Gourmet Restaurant, and a lounge bar, and on the sixth floor the Divinity Restaurant and the Divinity Terrace Lounge Bar, with their breathtaking overview of the city of Rome.“

Studio Marco Piva

The Pantheon Iconic Rome Hotel

Photos: Andrea Martiradonna

(16.02.2019, USA; 02.16.2019)