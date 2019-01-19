www.stone-ideas.com

Brazil: 2018 Competition for the use of natural stone published on Instagram and in Facebook

1st prize: Sidnei Marques, Marmoraria Margutti, São Paulo.

The country’s Stone Organization Abirochas has chosen social media as a platform to promote the usage of its granites, marbles, etc

Brazilian Stone Organization Abirochas has made use of social media in a most unusual way: in a competition on the use of natural stone, submissions and ideas could be published under a hashtag. A jury chose the 4 best entries. Prizes, too, were unusual: Brazilian stone slabs in undefined size.

Under the title „Concurso Cultural, Academia das Rochas, sua aplicação bem na foto’”, roughly translated: „Cultural competition: Academy of natural stone, your ideas in a photo” anyone was free to enter the race.

2nd prize: Destak Stone, Espírito Santo.

Photos were posted from July 27th, 2018 for the duration of one month under the hashtag #academiadasrochas after registration with the Cachoeiro Stone Fair. Winners were announced on July 30th, 2018 at the fair, a side-kick in the Vitória backlands where the big international took place in February 2019.

3rd prize: Marmoraria Casa das Pedras, Bahia.

The winners were chosen under the criteria „creativity, originality, and conformity with the given theme“, according to the registration forms. birochas ensured compliance in a manner not often seen in the social media: there was even a clause providing for protocol in case of untimely death of a competitor.

4th prize: QMG Rochas Ornamentais, Ceará.

The result: 357 photos published on Instagram, 135 photos published in Facebook and 739 comments.

But the prizes were most unconventional: 52 Brazilian natural stones described as „products” in the call for entries – according to Abirochas they totaled a value of 60,580 Real (or US-$16,000, € 14,000). The first-place winner could choose 12 slabs, followed by a prize of 10 slabs for the other winners in order of their placing.

Consequently, participants were mostly stonemasonries (marmorarias). Winners were: 1st prize: Sidnei Marques, Marmoraria Margutti, São Paulo; 2nd prize: Destak Stone, Espírito Santo; 3rd prize: Marmoraria Casa das Pedras, Bahia; 4th prize: QMG Rochas Ornamentais, Ceará.

See photos compiled by Abirochas below.

(18.02.2019, USA: 02.18.2019)

 