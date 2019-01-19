Italian Opera Contemporary company has „Amos“ side tables with marble top on structure of massive wood

The new furniture will be introduced to the public at Salone del Mobile Fair in Milan (April 09-14, 2019)

„Timelesse Classic Furniture“ has been the guideline of Italian Angelo Capellini brand since 1886 based in Cabiate in Lombardy. In 2010 was created Opera Contemporary „following the values of tradition (and aiming) at a sophisticated audience“, as said on the company webpage.

New in this year are the „Amos“ side tables: They „boast a structure in solid wood with an oval section – composed of three tapered legs with tips in brass – that support the top in exquisite marble. A proposal of balanced material contrasts conceived and manufactured to enhance the contemporary appeal of each environment.“

Opera Contemporary

Rendering: Company

(23.02.2019, USA: 02.23.2019)