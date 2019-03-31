Fondazione Internazionale per la Scultura awards 5 scholarships to professional 3-D artists for 2020

Deadline for application is March 31, 2019 / Artists will live and work at the Centro di Scultura in Peccia, Switzerland

For 2020, the Fondazione Internazionale per la Scultura awards 5 scholarships to artists who are dedicated to three-dimensional work. From May to the end of October 2020, they will live and work at the Centro Internazionale di Scultura in Peccia, Switzerland in the Ticino canton.

Professional 3-D artists may apply for the studio scholarship after completion of their studies at a recognized university/academy. Recommended are 1-2 years professional experience and exhibitions of their work. Applicants with no formal education must have been working as artists for at least 5 years and must have exhibited their works publicly (in galleries, art spaces, museums) or have been able to exhibit 3 of their works in a public space.

The scholarship is CHF 1500 per month. The artists will have a personal studio at their disposal, a shared work area with a 20-t crane and three workshops equipped with all the necessary tools and materials for work with stone (marble), wood and metal etc. They will live in individual apartments in the artists’ building which is located in the village center of Peccia.

Deadline for applications is March 31, 2019.

The Fondazione Internazionale per la Scultura was founded on September 2011 as a public-private partnership (PPP) thanks to the joint efforts of private supporters, the Commune of Lavizzara and Fondazione Vallemaggia. It „aims to build and operate the Centro Internazionale di Scultura (CIS) in Peccia in order to promote three-dimensional artistic works by using Peccia marble or other materials“, according to its charter. At the moment, the construction of the Centro is in its final stages to be opened in 2020 with an exhibition by José Dávila.

Fondazione Internazionale per la Scultura, CH – 6695 Peccia, Tel: +41 91 755 13 04, Mail

https://www.centroscultura.ch/

