Stone Gallery: Calcarenite BATEIG AZUL from Spanish Bateig Piedra Natural company

Name of the stone: Bateig Azul

Type of stone: Calcarenite

Color: Grey

Quarry location: Elda (Alicante), Spain

Peculiarities of the stone: High color consistency and subtle pattern without mayor fossils

Usage: External / internal cladding, internal flooring

Surfaces: Honed, brushed, sandblasted, bushhammered, scratched, split face, personalized 2D and 3D surfaces upon request

Contact: Bateig Piedra Natural, S.A., Camí de Castella, 112, 03660 Novelda (Alicante) Spain, Mail, Tel: +34 965 604 319, http://bateig.com

Technical data: download