Stone Gallery: Calcarenite BATEIG AZUL from Spanish Bateig Piedra Natural company
Name of the stone: Bateig Azul
Type of stone: Calcarenite
Color: Grey
Quarry location: Elda (Alicante), Spain
Peculiarities of the stone: High color consistency and subtle pattern without mayor fossils
Usage: External / internal cladding, internal flooring
Surfaces: Honed, brushed, sandblasted, bushhammered, scratched, split face, personalized 2D and 3D surfaces upon request
Contact: Bateig Piedra Natural, S.A., Camí de Castella, 112, 03660 Novelda (Alicante) Spain, Mail, Tel: +34 965 604 319, http://bateig.com
Technical data: download