„Kean“: small tables with stone top by Italian Formitalia Luxury Group

The company for special furniture has published renderings of its collection to be shown at the Salone del Mobile in Milan 2019

Satin finished metals, natural stones, hides and refined fabrics are in the focus of Italian Formitalia Luxury Group’s „Glamour Collection“ for Salone del Mobile 2019. „The selection ranges from metals with pale gold finishing with satin finish or titanium finishing with a glossy effect to marbles such as black Marquinia and Afyon up to white onyx“, according to the company’s press release.

Sofas, beds, armchairs, and even dishes are part of the new product line. We show the small tables where natural stone is used for the top: „Kean“ is their name; they are „characterized by a metal frame with champagne satin gold finish, legs in black open-pore ash wood and marble top

with leather-covered edge. They are available in different shapes and heights, even in the version with a low glass shelf.“

Sizes are:

* Round coffee table cm Ø 100X38 h

* Side table cm Ø 50×55 h

* Oval coffee table cm 160x70x38 h

Formitalia Luxury Group

Source: Formitalia Luxury Group

(07.03.2019, USA: 03.07.2019)