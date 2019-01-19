Italian Franchi Umberto Marmi company: „clean lines and harmonious shapes enhance the beauty of marble“

The new Bettogli Collection consists of sofas, armchairs and chaise longues / Teak and cushion give a warm embrace

Italian Franchi Umberto Marmi, based in Carrara, has developed a collection of furnishings for outdoor use and sent us the following press release:

„Bettogli Collection: from the quarry that is the symbol of Carrara comes an outdoor collection of sofas, armchairs and chaise longues that enhances the beauty of marble through clean lines and harmonious shapes.

The marble elegantly surrounds its occupant, with back and armrests that follow a continuous, rigorous and essential line. The user feels at home in the unusual comfort of marble, assisted by seat cushions and furnishings.

The idea of a cold and aseptic material is lost and the user

is plunged into a warm and exciting embrace.“

The designer was Eugenio Biselli (studio interni now).

Materials: statuario marble, teak, aluminum

Weight: 125 / 160 / 430 kg

Dimensions:

* Arm Chair: L 78 cm – P 80 cm – H 66 cm

* Chaise Longue: L 180 cm – P 100 cm – H 66 cm

* Corner Sofà: L 256 cm – P 255 cm – H 66 cm.

Franchi Umberto Marmi

Source: Franchi Umberto Marmi

(13.03.2019, USA: 03.13.2019)