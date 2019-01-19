Jura Limestone („Jura Marble”) from Vereinigte Marmorwerke Kaldorf, Germany

Name of the stone: Jura Limestone, historically known as „Jura Marble”

Type of stone: Bio-Pelmicrite Limestone (after Folk)

Color: Beige or grey or mixed color

Quarry location: Kaldorf, Bavaria, Germany

Peculiarities of the stone: Around 160 million years ago, large areas of southern Germany were characterized by an ocean with tropical lagoons.

In the Franconian Alb region in Bavaria, the sediments from this ocean formed Jura, a dense, fine-grained limestone rich in fossils, as a unique relic of a bygone age.

The sedimentary rock with its exceptional wealth of shapes and colors consists of individual beds up to 1.60 meters thickness, with an excavation depth in the Kaldorf area of 45 meters.

Technically one of the best limestones in the world, it can be used for interior and exterior applications alike: It is cladding the world’s tallest high-riser with a natural stone façade just as well as it is decorates individually styled private mansions or gardens.

Every piece of Jura limestone is a witness of geological history in which nature has created a fascinating, valuable, beautiful and environmentally sustainable product.

Usage: Interior and exterior wall cladding, flooring, gardening and landscaping

Surfaces: Polished, honed(+brushed), sandblasted (+brushed), bush- hammered (+brushed), tooth chiseled, striated, rock face, split face, tumbled

Contact: Vereinigte Marmorwerke Kaldorf GmbH, Auweg 6, 85135 Kaldorf, Germany, Mail, https://www.vm-kaldorf.de

Technical data: download (English, German)