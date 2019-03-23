6th European Artistic Crafts Days take place in 14 countries in from April 05 to 07, 2019

Workshops open their doors, demonstrations are held, and training schools are open

From April 05 until 07, 2019, workshops open their doors, demonstrations are held, and training schools are open in 14 European countries. Most of the participating locations have their event on the first weekend of April.

Created in 2002 upon the request of the French government, the European Artistic Crafts Days (Journées européennes des metiers d’art, JEMA) has meanwhile established as an early event. It gives artisans and artists an opportunity to showcase their works in public.

