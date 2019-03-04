The European Stone Festival 2019 will take place in Trondheim, Norway from June 21 to 23

One task in the competition will be to carve stone elements for the design of a City Square

The European Stone Festival 2019 will be held in Trondheim, Norway from June 21 to 23. The venue for the event will be the Courtyard of the Archbishop’s Palace, next to Nidaros Cathedral in the city center.

The festival brings together apprentices, qualified stonemasons, stone carvers, master masons and sculptors who have to carve a workpiece (in approximately 16 hours) in the soapstone provided. The dimensions of the stone are 20 x 20 x 30 cm.

This year offers two different tasks from which participants may choose: the „traditional“ task is to create a piece related to the festival’s theme „Games“ which is „open to wide interpretation“, according to the webpage of the festival. It will culminate in the auction of the pieces on Sunday.

„The second task involves carving a stone which may end up permanently decorating stone benches in the City Square in Trondheim. Unfortunately, only five stones will have this honor; the rest of the participating stones will be auctioned off on Sunday.“

For both tasks, all participants are required to work from their own design sketches. Each participant is required to bring either sketches or a model of their design to the festival.

Participants also have to bring with their own tools.

Closing date for registration is April 23, 2019. The entry fee is 40 € for apprentices and 55 € for qualified masons/stone carvers, master masons, and sculptors.

The first European Stone Festival was held in 1999 in Germany. Usually, about 150 stonemasons come together at the event. Next festivals will be held in Freiburg, Germany May 15-17, 2020 and in Salzburg, Austria (2021).

