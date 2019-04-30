„Stone Infinite“ exhibition at Xiamen Stone Fair showed the beauty and the wide range of product design with natural stone

Everyday objects with high functionality for usage in everyday life / Designers from Asia, Europe and Latin America

Quite surprising: although stone has played an important role in humnan culture since thousands of years it hasn’t been used much for everyday objects and for furniture.

Yet with modern tools like diamond wires, waterjet or CNC-machines, stone objects can now be produced at lower costs and in larger quantities.

„Stone Infinite“ exhibition at Xiamen Stone fair is the global showcase for such new products realized in cooperation with Stone-Ideas.com. Its focus is on objects which can be used in everyday life and which find their customers also on the middle-class-market.

There is an immense demand for such items, simply because stone is a 100% natural material and is so beautiful.

But: objects for everyday usage must be functional.

At the „Stone Infinite“ exhibition at Xiamen Stone Fair 2019, such items from all around the world were shown. The functionality was in the focus of most of the objects shown.

The presentation included designers and companies from Asia (China, Indonesia), also from Europe (Sweden, Germany, Spain, Italy) and from Latin America (Brazil).

