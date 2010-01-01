Application open for on form, a sales exhibition in England dedicated only to stone sculpture

From June 13 to July 12, 2020 works of 30 to 40 artists will be presented at Asthall Manor near Oxford

on form is a sales exhibition in England dedicated only to sculptures made of natural stone. It will take place from June 13 to July 12, 2020, at Asthall Manor about 20 miles west of Oxford. The works will be exhibited outside in the beautiful landscape along the valley of the River Windrush and inside the historical buildings.

The deadline for applications is August 02, 2019.

The show has been held biennially since 2002. „In 2018, we sold over 250 sculptures and welcomed over 10,000 people,“ the organizers inform on their webpage. May well-known sculptors were present at on form and many came back.

Between 30 and 40 sculptors will be selected for the exhibition. Each artist is invited to show 5-10 pieces, 3 is the minimum. Among the works should be at least „one substantial“ for outdoor presentation, as said in the application guidelines.

Installation will take place from May 11-21, 2020. „We expect artists to be present for a few days during the exhibition, and to help out in various ways, which could include informal talks to visitors, demonstrating or teaching, or helping out at the front desk,“ according to the webpage

„In most cases“ the organizers will not pay for transportation. Works will not have an insurence for theft or damage. „We encourage our visitors to touch the work gently. Any work which cannot be touched, or is not stable, is not suitable for inclusion,“ participants are informed.

For an artist younger than 40 on 01.01.2010, a bursary is available „to help an artist new to working in stone make a significant step forward in their career.“

A catalog gives the prices of the unsold works.

