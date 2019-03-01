Stone Gallery: DARK OLIVE limestone from Turkish Silkar company

Name of the stone: Dark Olive

Type of stone: Bituminous Limestone

Color: Brownish Dark Grey

Quarry location: province of Sivas, Turkey

Peculiarities of the stone: a very decorative dark khaki green marble. With an annual yield of 10,000 – 12,000 m3 of blocks, the homogenous structure of Dark Olive stone makes it popular for construction projects all over the world.

Usage: External/internal cladding, bathroom floor & wall, residential floor & wall, commercial floor & wall

Surfaces: Honed, brushed, sandblasted, bush hammered, brushed, sandblasted & brushed.

Contact: Silkar is the the Turkish company producing the stone and supplying big projects; Akdo is the worldwide brand for design products. Both are closely linked.

Technical data: download