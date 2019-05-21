Candidacies for the next Global Stone Congress can be submitted until July 30, 2019

Any country may offer to be the host of this scientific event in 2021 about research and development for the worldwide stone sector

The Global Stone Congress is a meeting of professionals from disciplines like geology, quarrying, engineering, architecture und many more who present in their lectures the latest knowledge and technology. The first such event was held in Brazil in 2005, the latest also in Brazil in 2018. Marta Peres from the advisory board sent us the following mail comprising a call for candidacies and some reflections about the organization structure:

„On behalf of the ,Group’ which gathers members of the Global Stone Congresses, I am announcing that candidacies for the next GSCongress are open and that any country can propose to host it.

„Proposals must include a Scientific Entity of the hosted Country, Technological Centre, University, R&D Institute in the Organization.

„The candidates must fill the application form until 30th July 2019 and send it to Marta Peres (Mail).

„After the Congress held in Antalya, Turkey in 2014, the need to have some guidance to evaluate the feasibility of each proposal led organizers of all Congresses, from 2005 in Brazil to 2014 in Turkey to get together and start discussing how to promote that. The matter was further discussed at the end of the last Global Stone Congress, in Brazil, in April 2018 and also during a meeting in Salamanca, Spain, in October 2018. As a result of those discussions, we now officialize a model for that association of participants, the ,Global Stone Congress Group’. Some organization has been set within it: Advisory Board, an Executive Secretary, a Global Stone Council.

„From the Antalya meeting we can extract: Many relevant achievements have been related to stone properties, use, degradation of natural stone, marketing and sustainable development of the stone industry have been presented and discussed by participants from many countries who have attended the meetings.

„In spite of that, the organization of each Congress, which initially occurred in Brazil, in 2005, has been informal, usually proposed by one country at the end of each Congress and formally accepted by the participants. As a result, the Congress editions followed the initial organization model and maintaining most topics for discussion during the event. There is a general feeling that the topics should be reevaluated and possibly something else should be added. On the other hand, the effort to associate the GSCongress to a Special Issue of Scientific Magazine, like on the last Congresses should be maintained. Most Universities now require that in order to sponsor the participation of their candidates presenting papers to assure their publication.

„The previous Global Stone Congresses had the following sequence of hosts: Brazil, 2005, Italy, 2008, Spain, 2010, Portugal 2012, Turkey, 2014 and Brazil, 2018.“

Advisory Board: Maria Heloísa Barros de Oliveira Frascá, (Stone Technology, MHB, Brazil), Bjorn Schouenborg (RISE, Sweden), Francisco Javier Fernández Cortés, (CTMPM, Spain)

Executive Secretary: Marta Peres (Cluster of Mineral Resources, Portugal)

Global Stone Council: Nuria Castro (CETEM, research and RO industry) and Antônio Gilberto Costa (Federal University of Minas Gerais), Brazil; Nicola Careddu (University of Cagliari) and Paolo Marone (IS.I.M.), Italy; Enrique Alvarez Areces (IGME), Spain; Zenaide C. Gonçalves da Silva (Nova University of Lisbon), Luis Lopes (University of Évora and Stone Industry), Portugal; Atiye Tugrul (Istanbul University – Cerrahpasa) and Ali Bahadur Yavuz (Dokuz Eylül University of Izmir and Stone Industry), Turkey.

Download Application Form

Global Stone Congress 2018

(21.05.2019, USA: 05.21.2019)