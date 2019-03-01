Again on the market: PLAVI TOK marble from Serbian Balkan Mining Coporation

Name of the stone: Plavi Tok

Type of stone: marble

Color: grey

Quarry location: Požega, Serbia

Peculiarities of the stone: Breccia, 0.12% water consumption.

Plavi Tok marble had been the bestseller of natural stones exported from former Yugoslavia. It was used e.g. for the Olympic Stadium of the Munich games in 1972.

Usage: both interior and exterior, good for facade cladding and flooring.

Surfaces: polished, bushhammered, honed, sandblasted, leather, brushed.

Frost resistent: yes

Contact: Balkan Mining Coorporation, Tvrdići bb, Požega, Serbia, Tel: +381 31 826 101, http://balkanmining.com

Balkan Mining Corporation was founded in 2016 when it became the owner of the former state-run quarries of Plavi Tok marble. Nowadays, it is already the leader on the local market and intends to revive the export tradition of the country’s stone industry with many different types of stone. At the moment, it has a production capacity of Plavi Tok of 1500 t per month. The first class size of the blocks is 3 x 2 x 1,4 m. Plavi Tok marble is also known as Gloria Gray, in some countries.

Technical data, download (1, 2)