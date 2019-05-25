„Stone Industry“ fair will be held from June 25 to 28, 2019 in Moscow

20th issue of the stone show for Russia and Eastern Europe

Maria Tretyakova, Director of the „Stone Industry“ fair in Moscow, sent aus the following press release:

„STONE INDUSTRY – the leading in Russia and Eastern Europe international exhibition for quarrying, processing and application of natural stone – will take place on June 25-28, 2019 at VDNKH, Hall 75.

The Exhibition is organized by EXPODESIGN MA Ltd. with participation of CENTER STONE Association of Stone Industry Enterprises (Russia), CONFINDUSTRIA MARMOMACCHINE (Italy) and ANTE ANLAGEN TECHNIK GMBH (Germany) under support of Russian Chamber of Industry & Commerce, Association of Builders of Russia, Moscow Union of Designers, Russian Society of Construction Engineers, Russian Union of Architects, Russian Union of Builders and Union of Moscow Architects.

This year STONE INDUSTRY exhibition celebrates its 20-th anniversary. Since its launch in 2000 the Exhibition has become the best communication platform that every year gathers leading local and international companies that extract and process natural stone, manufacture stone products, produce and sell machinery and tools as well as their customers – architectural and design offices, construction companies etc.

This year already for 20th time STONE INDUSTRY will give its participants the unique opportunity to manifest all the beauty and variety of natural stone.

The exposition will include different kinds of marble: wonderful white marble from Koelga quarry (Ural), elegant beige pinkish and bluish marble from Dagestan (Caucasus), picturesque dark green, gray and brown marble from India, highest quality beige marble from Italy which seems to send forth light and so creates very ,warm’ interiors, famous SHANXI BLACK marble and gray with white streaks JADE WHITE marble from China, gold and pink marble from Iran with district patterns and contrast color combinations which will confer an outstanding charm to any design interior and also for the first time:

• unique white marble from Mongolia,

• magnificent marble from France: GRAND ANTIK which features the contrast combination of black and white tints and ETRUSCAN RED that got its name for its resemblance to Etruscan vases.

• splendid deep red and green marble with white streaks ROSSO LEVVANTA and VERDE LEVVANTA from Turkey.

• original red-black-and-white NARVA marble from Krasnoyarsk Region (Siberia, Russia)

• stylish white marble from Namibia etc.

Granite will form the biggest part of the exposition – it will be brought from quarries of Russia (mostly Karelia and Saint Petersburg Region), Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, India, China, South Africa, etc. For the first time granite from Shartash quarry (Siberia, Yekaterinburg Region) will be presented.

The exposition will include classic gabbro-diabase of intense black colour from Karelia and China, and also for the first time gabbro-diabase BLACK LEOPARD from the new quarry in Republic of Khakassia (Russia).

Gorgeous yellow-golden onyx and traonyx from Iran will undoubtedly attract interest of many architects and designers.

Exquisite travertine of various tints of the yellow color will be “the cherry of the top” of the exposition. Before it was brought to the Exhibition only from Armenia but this year also from Bashkortostan (Russia), Kyrgyzstan and Italy.

Visitors will also see the basalt from Russia, Armenia and Italy, dolomite from Caucasus (Russia), labradorite from Ukraine, quartzite from Brazil, felsite from Armenia, agate (BLUE, CRYSTALL AND COFFEE) and amethyst from India etc.

Natural stone presented at STONE INDUSTRY-2019 will give architects and designers a unique opportunity to realize their most challenging ideas in the field of design, internal decoration and façade facing of buildings. It is no doubt that anyone will be deeply impressed by the enchanting beauty and splendor of natural stone – miracle created by the nature!

Many participants will showcase products made out of natural stone – goods for exterior, interior and landscape design, tiles for facades, stone for pavement, stone artworks & decorative products, mosaics, grave monuments etc.

A big section of the exposition will be composed by quarrying machinery, stone processing machinery & equipment (including CNC working centres), engraving machines, hoisting devices, diamond, abrasive and carbide tools, chemicals for care & preservation of natural stone etc.

The Exhibition will undoubtedly favour the development of international cooperation and will help visitors to get the trustworthy and objective information about the Russian stone industry current state and prospects, to finds reliable partners and suppliers and to conclude profitable contracts.

STONE INDUSTRY will include a comprehensive business program targeted on the industry professionals: seminars, presentations, round tables on application of natural stone in architectural and design projects, latest innovations in machinery, tools and technologies of stone processing etc., in particular:

• Conference ,Natural and engineered stone in interior decoration and façade facing: researches, technologies, applications’,

Seminars

• Creative uses of natural stone – some examples

• Stone, photon & design

• Natural stone – from quarrying to application in interiors

• Natural stone vs engineered stone. particular features of application in interior design

• Stone industry: trends 2019

• Natural stone in interior design of residences: various styles

The Organizers are happy to invite: professionals in stone, tools, accessories, chemical products, machinery and services for the stone industries, professionals and decision makers in construction and contract companies, architects, interior, exterior and landscape designers, restorers, specialists of funeral services, and other professionals to visit the Exhibition.

More information is available at www.en.stonefair.ru

Contacts: Tel. +7 495 783-06-23, +7 499 181-41-26,

stone@expo-design.ru, stonefair@expo-design.ru

