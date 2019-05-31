Professional sculptors and painters may apply for the 2020 award of the Bernd and Gisela Rosenheim-Foundation

The prize for the winner is 5000 € but one of his entries must be donated to the foundation / Exhibition for the winner and the shortlisted artists

Visual artists living in the European Union may apply for the Bernd and Gisela Rosenheim-Foundation’s Art Award 2020. The winning artist will be awarded a prize of 5000 €. An exhibition at the end of summer 2020 will show the winner’s entries and the shortlisted pieces. The winner will donate one of the entries to the foundation’s collection.

The topic of the competition is „Figures of the Myth“.

Artists may enter at maximum 3 sculptures (free choice of material, largest dimension 150 cm) or 3 paintings on a solid medium (e.g. canvas or cardboard to avoid glazing; frames not exceeding the dimensions 70 x 100 cm), respectively.

Applicants must be professional artists who have completed their studies. There is no age limit.

Deadline for entries is January 31, 2020. The exhibition will be held from August 29 to September 20, 2020, in Lohr/Main, Germany. A catalog will be published and each exhibited artist will receive 10 copies.

The Bernd and Gisela Rosenheim-Foundation was founded in 1993 by the sculptor, painter, and author Bernd Günther Rosenheim. It promotes contemporary visual art by granting this award combined with an exhibition.

