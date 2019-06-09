Marble, alabaster and onyx are also popular as material for lamps

Every other year Milan’s Furniture Trade Fair has a focus on lighting called „Euroluce”

One of Salone del Mobile distinguishing factors is the special biennial focus. At this year’s Fair (April 09 to 14, 2019) „Euroluce“, all about lighting, was the center of attention. Over 420 exhibitors presented themselves and their wares in halls 9, 11, 13, and 15 on the fair ground. Half of them came from abroad.

The gamut covered the spectrum from indoor and outdoor lighting all the way to special lighting for events and special purposes. Technical components and controls as well as software were presented though not emphasized.

As does Salone del Mobile, Euroluce, too, is conceived as a setting for design ideas and décor.

We show some lamps where natural stone was implemented. Note that marble, alabaster and onyx are the materials of choice.

The next Euroluce is scheduled to be held in 2021.

Salone del Mobile

Photos: companies / Peter Becker



(10.06.2019, USA: 06.10.2019)