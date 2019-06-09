www.stone-ideas.com

Marble, alabaster and onyx are also popular as material for lamps

<a href="https://www.kundalini.it/"target="_blank">Kundalini</a> showed „Azou“ by Greek designer <a href="https://www.stone-ideas.com/66971/designer-chris-basias-inspired-by-triadic-ballet/"target="_blank">Chris Basias</a>: The lamps are made of translucent onyx or various types of marble. They can be spread over the surface of a wall. The spotlights symbolize a person’s path through the walks of life.

Every other year Milan’s Furniture Trade Fair has a focus on lighting called „Euroluce”

One of Salone del Mobile distinguishing factors is the special biennial focus. At this year’s Fair (April 09 to 14, 2019) „Euroluce“, all about lighting, was the center of attention. Over 420 exhibitors presented themselves and their wares in halls 9, 11, 13, and 15 on the fair ground. Half of them came from abroad.

The gamut covered the spectrum from indoor and outdoor lighting all the way to special lighting for events and special purposes. Technical components and controls as well as software were presented though not emphasized.

As does Salone del Mobile, Euroluce, too, is conceived as a setting for design ideas and décor.
We show some lamps where natural stone was implemented. Note that marble, alabaster and onyx are the materials of choice.

The next Euroluce is scheduled to be held in 2021.

Photos: companies / Peter Becker
<a href="http://www.lukasbalokas.com/"target="_blank">Lukas Balokas</a> ist ebenfalls ein griechischer Designer. Er kooperiert mit Basias. Wie jener arbeitet er bevorzugt mit Naturstein und entwirft einfache Formen.<a href="http://www.lukasbalokas.com/"target="_blank">Lukas Balokas</a>.Designers Léa Padovani and Sebastian Kieffer for <a href="https://www.lachance.paris/"target="_blank">La Chance</a> company: „Vulcain“.<a href="http://www.martinelliluce.it/"target="_blank">Martinelli Luce</a>, design Studio Emmepi: „Antenna“.<a href="http://www.martinelliluce.it/"target="_blank">Martinelli Luce</a>, design Studio Emmepi: „Coletto“.<a href="https://www.foscarini.com/"target="_blank">Foscarini</a>, designer Andrea Anastasio<a href="http://www.tatoitalia.com/"target="_blank">Tato</a>.<a href="http://www.tatoitalia.com/"target="_blank">Tato</a>.<a href="https://www.ilparalumemarina.com/"target="_blank">Il Paralume Marina</a>.<a href="https://www.ilparalumemarina.com/"target="_blank">Il Paralume Marina</a>.<a href="https://www.ilparalumemarina.com/"target="_blank">Il Paralume Marina</a>.<a href="https://www.ilparalumemarina.com/"target="_blank">Il Paralume Marina</a>.<a href="http://unitedalabaster.com/"target="_blank">United Alabaster</a>.<a href="http://unitedalabaster.com/"target="_blank">United Alabaster</a>.<a href="http://unitedalabaster.com/"target="_blank">United Alabaster</a>.<a href="http://unitedalabaster.com/"target="_blank">United Alabaster</a>.

