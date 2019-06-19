Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- Brasigran’s Moulin Rouge Granite – a symbol for Brazil’s Red Earth in São Paulo’s Les Cinq Gym
- Swedish Natural Stone Award 2018
Design with natural stone»
- Lithea Company’s new natural stone collection refers to the Byzantine Empire
- Marble, alabaster and onyx are also popular as material for lamps
Markets: Selling Stone»
- Europe has endorsed considering social and ecological issues in public procurement
- Euroroc informs: The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) approves tariffs against Quartz Products from China
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- Italian Stone Theatre at Marmomac 2019: „Naturality: The Uniqueness and Purity of Natural Stone“
- Milan’s FuoriSalone: the grand furniture forum outside the fairgrounds in the city center
Stone Stories»
- The „breathing“ of magma chambers below the ocean may cause soft earthquakes related to the tides
- Stone Age, mother-of-pearl
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
- Bulgarian sculptress Agnessa Petrova creates monumental stone sculptures
- Sculptors and other artists may apply for residence scholarships of Künstlerhaus Lukas in Ahrenshoop, Northern Germany
Briefly noted»
Peter Randall-Page at Kloster Schoenthal near Basel, Switzerland until November 10, 2019
Shown are 5 new large scale granite sculptures and works in iron, marble and bronze as well as a selection of works on paper and sketchbooks
British sculptor Peter Randall-Page shows 5 new large scale granite sculptures in a solo exhibition at Kloster Schoenthal sculpture park near Basel, Switzerland until November 10, 2019. The British artist is famous for his works reminding natural forms with surprising surfaces.
The exhibition has its venue in the monastery building and the grounds of the sculpture park and shows works which are on public view for the first time. The exhibition includes sculptures in iron, marble and bronze as well as a selection of works on paper and sketchbooks.
Peter Randall-Page studied sculpture at Bath Academy of Art. During the last 25 years his sculptures, drawings and prints have been exhibited widely in the UK and abroad. „His practice has always been informed and inspired by the study of natural phenomena and its subjective impact on our emotions. In recent years his work has become increasingly concerned with the underlying principles determining growth and the forms it produces,” as said on his webpage.
For the Eden Project in Cornwall, be created the enormous granite sculpture („Seed“) at the heart of the building. He has done many works in Kilkenny Blue Limestone provided by Irish company McKeon Stone.
Kloster Schoenthal (German)
Photos: Peter Randall-Page
(20.06.2019, USA: 06.20.2019)