Peter Randall-Page at Kloster Schoenthal near Basel, Switzerland until November 10, 2019

Shown are 5 new large scale granite sculptures and works in iron, marble and bronze as well as a selection of works on paper and sketchbooks

British sculptor Peter Randall-Page shows 5 new large scale granite sculptures in a solo exhibition at Kloster Schoenthal sculpture park near Basel, Switzerland until November 10, 2019. The British artist is famous for his works reminding natural forms with surprising surfaces.

The exhibition has its venue in the monastery building and the grounds of the sculpture park and shows works which are on public view for the first time. The exhibition includes sculptures in iron, marble and bronze as well as a selection of works on paper and sketchbooks.

Peter Randall-Page studied sculpture at Bath Academy of Art. During the last 25 years his sculptures, drawings and prints have been exhibited widely in the UK and abroad. „His practice has always been informed and inspired by the study of natural phenomena and its subjective impact on our emotions. In recent years his work has become increasingly concerned with the underlying principles determining growth and the forms it produces,” as said on his webpage.

For the Eden Project in Cornwall, be created the enormous granite sculpture („Seed“) at the heart of the building. He has done many works in Kilkenny Blue Limestone provided by Irish company McKeon Stone.

Photos: Peter Randall-Page

